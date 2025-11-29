Fisheries dept cracks down on illegal African catfish farming in Pune, destroys 2.4 tonnes stock

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Fisheries Department seized 2.4 tonnes of illegally farmed African catfish from the backwaters of the Ujani reservoir in Pune district and destroyed the stock, officials said on Saturday. As per a statement issued by the department, the action was taken on Thursday at Kalthan No. 2 village in Indapur after officials found that the banned species continued to be cultivated, despite prior warnings issued to fish farm owners. A team led by Assistant Commissioner of Fisheries Archana Shinde conducted the operation. African catfish, commonly known as African Mangur, is classified as an invasive alien species and has been banned for inland cultivation, as it is known to pose a major threat to native freshwater biodiversity and wetland ecosystems.

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) provided scientific support during the operation. A team led by Dr Unmesh G Katwate, head of the Wetland Eco-Restoration & Fisheries Development Programme, confirmed the taxonomic identification of the seized fish. BNHS researchers also collected water samples and will undertake an ecological assessment to determine the impact of the illegal aquaculture activities. Katwate said that the organisation is conducting laboratory tests on the seized fish to detect contaminants, such as microplastics and heavy metals, which are often associated with unregulated aquaculture practices. The Ujani reservoir, recognised as an Important Bird Area (IBA), hosts large populations of migratory and resident bird species. Officials said that the introduction of invasive predators like African mangur could disrupt the entire food chain of the wetland. Assistant commissioner Shinde has appealed to fish farmers across Maharashtra to stop rearing the banned species and adopt legal alternatives promoted by the department, assuring them that viable and profitable options are available.