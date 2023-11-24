First women judge of SC passes away

KOLLAM (Kerala): Justice Fathima Beevi, the first woman judge of the Supreme Court and former Governor of Tamil Nadu, died at a private hospital here on Thursday, official sources said.



She was 96. Justice Beevi was admitted to the private hospital a few days ago due to age-related ailments and breathed her last on Thursday afternoon around 12.15 pm, an official source said.

“Her body is being brought back to her residence in Pathanamthitta. Her burial will be held tomorrow (November 24) at the Pathanamthitta Juma Masjid,” the source said.