Maligaon: In a historic milestone for railway logistics in the Northeast region, Mendipathar (MNDP) Railway Station in Meghalaya under Rangiya Division of NFR achieved its first-ever unloading of freight rake on February 4. The rake, comprising 21 wagons of food grains for the Food Corporation of India, arrived at Mendipathar at 9:20 am and was placed for unloading

at 9:40 am.