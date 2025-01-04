First successful trial run of train on Katra-Banihal section

Banihal/Jammu: Meandering through the Himalayas and snow-capped mountains, the first trial train successfully ran on the Katra-Banihal section on Saturday, in a crucial step towards the final statutory safety inspection next week to determine the commencement of rail services to Kashmir.

The Railways has conducted six trials over the past month on various segments of the track, including major milestones such as India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge, and the iconic arch bridge over the Chenab at Kauri - the world's highest railway bridge.

"Under the safety trials, we conducted today's trial. We were part of this run, and it was successful," Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) Sandeep Gupta told reporters.

He said that the Commissioner of Railway Safety would conduct statutory inspections and trials on January 7 and 8.

"After that, the commissioner will submit a report, which will guide further action on starting train services to Kashmir," he said.

"Everything has worked well so far. We will return to Katra at a speed of 75 kmph. When the Commissioner of Railway Safety conducts trials, they will be at 110 kmph. This trial is in preparation for that," Gupta added.

The first train run, conducted between Katra and Banihal, thrilled passengers as it passed through snow-covered mountains, where nature's beauty met engineering marvels.

The train reached Banihal railway station around 1:30 pm, officials said.

Gupta, along with officials from USBRL, Northern Railway, and construction companies, was onboard.

The USBRL project aims to provide rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country.

The Anji Khad Bridge, featuring a single pylon rising 331 m above the riverbed, is another engineering milestone achieved under the USBRL project.

Described as a "true engineering marvel", the bridge has 48 cables on its lateral and central spans. Construction of the pylon began in 2017, with the structure now standing 191 m above its foundation level.

It is the second-highest railway bridge after the iconic arch bridge over the Chenab at Kauri, which is the world's highest railway bridge at 359 metres above the riverbed - 35 m taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The Anji Khad Bridge has a total length of 473.25 m, with the viaduct spanning 120 m and the central embankment measuring 94.25 m.

In November, Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Vande Bharat train connecting Kashmir to New Delhi on the USBRL project in January.

With the expected commissioning of train services in phases, the Railways will complete 255 km of the 272-kilometre USBRL project, leaving only a small stretch between Katra and Reasi to be finished by December.