First-of-its-kind, Madhya Pradesh to prepare 'Green Skills' workforce for future sustainability

Bhopal: In an attempt to sustain the ecosphere, the Directorate of Skill Development, Madhya Pradesh will launch a training programme, Green Sustainable Skilling in the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to equip a skilled workforce for future green job needs.



The idea is all set to launch in the four ITIs of the state with the support of local establishments. In the first phase, 216 aspirants will be trained under the programme.

"Keeping in mind the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the programme aims to address the demand for skilled workers in areas like renewable energy, waste management and sustainable agriculture", Harshika Singh, the director of Skill Development, told Millennium Post. "The Green Skills are becoming increasingly crucial for the future workforce and therefore, the initiative goes beyond just offering new courses", she said.

The state government is rolling out the first-of-its-kind Green ITIs, aiming to equip our ecosphere with green skilling and prepare apprentices for future green job needs, the director informed. The training will be provided through a dual system in which the apprentices can earn while learning and getting experience. The programme combines classroom learning with on-the-job, with the partnership of local establishments, she also said. Ten MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) have been signed between the department and the establishments in this regard, the director said.

Under the programme, four new trades are being introduced in the initial phase, Small Hydro Power Plant Technician, Solar Technician and Mechanic Electric Vehicle. "This collaboration will not only increase the programme's capacity to train 216 aspirants but also provide them with valuable on-the-job training opportunities", the director also said. Under the programme, industries will offer stipends and even hostel facilities to support trainees during their practical training. Additionally, the directorate is transforming selected ITIs into green Industrial training institutes by incorporating sustainable practices on campus, such as landscaping, waste management and energy efficiency", Singh said.

The directorate is also exploring the possibility of introducing training for the production of "Green Cloths" made from sustainable materials like bamboo and banana fibres by signing flexy MoUs with industries. This initiative demonstrates the commitment to promoting environmentally conscious practices through the state's skill development programmes.