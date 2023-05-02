First mobile ATM flagged off in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: The first ever mobile ATM in Darjeeling was flagged off from the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Station on Tuesday. The ATM launched by the Punjab National Bank will be travelling to places in the Darjeeling Hills, specially tea gardens, where there are no banking facilities available.



“It is a great move in the way of financial inclusion. There are lots of tea gardens in the Hills with no banking facilities. Many have to spend money in the way of travel to reach an ATM. Now the ATM will be visiting their doorsteps, a great gesture by the Punjab National Bank,” stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling. The ATM will be visiting tea gardens. In the near future there will be more such mobile ATMs. “The ATM is solar powered. All bank ATM cards will work in this ATM. A business correspondent will also be present in the mobile ATM van so that he can help customers with other banking matters like opening an account,” stated Atul Kumar Goel, MD and CEO of PNB.

An ATM was also inaugurated at the Darjeeling Railway Station.

“This is the location of very high footfall in Darjeeling. Both tourists as well as locals visit the station hence it is an apt location for the ATM,” stated Priyanshu, Director, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.