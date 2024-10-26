First journey as public representative, but not as 'public fighter': Priyanka to Wayanad people

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said her first journey as a public representative of Wayanad is not her first as a "public fighter" as she asserted that fighting for democracy, justice and values enshrined in the Constitution is central to her life. In an open letter to the people of Wayanad, after she filed her nomination papers from the constituency, she told them that she would work with them closely and help address their challenges. Urging people to elect her as an MP in the November 13 bypoll, she promised that her work would serve to deepen the bond with them and that she would do all she could to fight for them and represent them in the way that they wish to be represented in Parliament. She said the people of Wayanad will be "my guides and teachers" in this journey, which is her first as a public representative. "You will be my guides and teachers in this journey which (I hope) will be my first as a public representative but not my first as a public fighter! "Fighting for democracy, for justice and for the values enshrined in our constitution is central to my life. I look forward to carrying this battle for all our futures forward with your support and will be deeply grateful to you if you choose to make me your MP," she said in her letter.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has filed her nomination papers from Wayanad after her brother Rahul Gandhi quit the seat and retained Rae Bareli. He contested two Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He has represented the seat from 2019 to 2024. "My Dear Sisters and Brothers of Wayanad, A few months back, I travelled to Chooramala and Mundakkai with my brother. I saw the devastation brought by the landslide and the depth of the loss you suffered. I met children who had lost everyone they loved, mothers who were grieving for their children and families whose entire lives had been washed away by the rage of nature. "Yet, through the darkness of the tragedy that befell you, what shone through to me was your immense courage and fortitude as a community. You rallied together with a strength I have not seen before. Doctors, public representatives, volunteers, social workers, teachers, nurses, housewives, everyone was doing whatever they possibly could to help one another," she said. No one was tearing into the other with blame or anger. No one was resorting to pettiness or greed. Even in the helplessness of an overwhelming tragedy, you were cooperating, comforting one another and rising to the highest standards of humanity. Your brave spirit deeply touched me, she said in her letter. She said as she was returning home, she felt that it would be an honour to represent the people of Wayanad in parliament.

"It would be an honour to learn from you, to understand your lives and the challenges you face and to become part of this courageous community that knows how to respect each other and stand tall even in the most trying times. "You have given my brother your love, and I know he reciprocates it fully. When he asked me to be the Congress candidate from Wayanad, he did it with a mixture of pride and sadness in his heart. Pride in your values, in your culture and in your genuinely deep bond with him and sadness for having to leave you. "I promised him that my work here will serve to deepen this bond and that I will do all I can to fight for you and represent you in the way that you wish to be represented in parliament," Priyanka Gandhi said. She said Rahul Gandhi explained to her the struggles of the people of Wayanad and briefed her about the issues that need attention and resolution. He was especially concerned about the difficulties faced by the farming and tribal communities, she said, adding that she hopes to work closely with the people to face these challenges. "Together we can work towards building upon your capabilities and creating new opportunities to strengthen your future. My sisters are most important to me, I feel deeply for the need to create opportunities for women and for their freedom to live their lives on their own terms," she said. Noting that Wayanad is gifted with great natural beauty and uncountable resources, Priyanka Gandhi said she believes that protecting them and celebrating their culture of respect for the environment ought to be central to development. "I truly look forward to hearing from you, to meeting as many of you as I possibly can and to listening to your views on how we can work together in the way that benefits you most," she said.