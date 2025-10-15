First ever: Madhya Pradesh govt to procure Kodo, Kutki millets, boost to tribal farmers

Bhopal: In a significant decision aimed at supporting tribal farmers, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday approved the procurement of Kodo and Kutki millets for the first time.

Briefing reporters here after the Cabinet decisions, Urban Development and Housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the procurement will be undertaken under the Rani Durgavati Shree-Ann Protsahan Yojana, covering key millet-producing districts such as Jabalpur, Katni, Mandla, Dindori, Chhindwara, Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, Rewa, Sidhi and Singrauli.

Depending on demand, it will later be expanded to other regions, he also said.

“The procurement, to be carried out by the Shree Ann Consortium of Farmer-Producer Company Limited (Shree Ann Federation), is expected to cover around 30,000 metric tons in Kharif 2025,” Vijayvargiya added. “Farmers will get Rs 3,500 per quintal for kutki and Rs 2,500 per quintal for kodo, along with an additional Rs 1,000 per quintal as an incentive directly transferred through DBT,” the minister further added. The Federation will receive an “interest-free loan of Rs 80 crore” from the State’s Price Stabilisation Fund.

Vijayvargiya further announced that the Cabinet has approved the implementation of the Price Deficit Payment Scheme for soybean farmers, with an MSP of Rs 5,328 per quintal.

The scheme will operate from October 24, 2025, to January 15, 2026, in notified mandis, ensuring farmers get compensated for any shortfall between MSP and market rates.

In principle, approval was also given by the Cabinet for the Resham Samriddhi Yojana under the Centre’s Silk Samagra-2 programme and the RAMP scheme for MSMEs.

Other decisions included an increase in Dearness Relief for pensioners, expansion of the Sardar Patel Coaching and Training Scheme to cover 5,000 youth from backward and minority communities, and promotion of a constable in the SAF. “These decisions will strengthen farm incomes, employment and welfare in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.