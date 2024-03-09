First ever in Madhya Pradesh, 9,000 youth get appointment letters for govt jobs in one go

Bhopal: In a historic move, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has given appointment letters to 9,000 youth for government jobs at one go in a function held in the state capital.



In the next few days, around 21,000 government jobs will also be provided to aspirants. The move of the Yadav-led government is being witnessed as the first-ever in the history of the state when a huge number of government jobs in various departments are being provided to youth in a short span of two and half months long government.

Dr Yadav took oath as Chief Minister of the state on December 13 last year. Since then, the government has been working at pace on providing jobs to youth in a mission mode. The government has developed the fastest mechanism with the help of the online platform to make the formalities that are required before the appointment, such as various kinds of verifications which take around six months. The government has also made a record in declaring the fastest results for the recruitment exams.

One out of the youth who got appointment letters for the government jobs on February 5 said that it was made possible only by the decisive steps and willingness of CM Dr Yadav, otherwise, they had been facing employment crises for years due to different kinds of complications.

Expressing happiness, another youth said it was a historic moment the first ever in the state, the youth got government jobs in such a number in one go.

CM Dr Yadav distributed digital appointment letters to 8,837 newly appointed employees in a single click. During the event, the CM handed over the placement letters to 17 newly appointed officers and employees.

Dr Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is moving towards progress in all fields. “The state government is also committed to work in all areas of development. Along with this, the government is also serious about the respect of even the smallest employee associated with the government”, CM Yadav said.

“15,000 more appointment letters will be provided to the aspirants within a week", the CM insisted.

Congratulating the newly appointed employees, the CM said it was an auspicious day for all of the officers and employees who got the government placement. "There is no better job than finding a means of livelihood", he also said.

The results of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (PSC) had been pending since 2019 for various reasons. Making a concrete effort, the government has made success in announcing the results of the 2019 and 2020 PSC examinations. "The efforts are being made to declare the other results soon and to bring back the process of the examination on track", an officer told Millennium Post.

Within 5-6 days, the government would hand over job letters to 15,000 aspirants in the Police Department, 2,000 youth in the Forest Department and 3,000 in other Departments, the official further said.

A total of 8,837 recruitment letters were given to youth for various departments such as 4,256 for Revenue, 1,458 for Health, 1,253 for Agriculture, 635 for Panchayat, 512 for Animal Husbandry, 106 for Ayush, etc.