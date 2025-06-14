First batch of yatris of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025 flagged-off

New Delhi: The first batch of yatris of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, 2025 began their journey on Friday after a flag-off ceremony held here.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita presided over the event at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

In his remarks, he appreciated the Chinese side for its cooperation in the resumption of the Yatra, the statement said.

The minister felicitated the yatris on their selection and wished them a safe and fulfilling yatra. Margherita recognised the role of various ministries and departments of the Centre, such as the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the state governments of Delhi, Uttarakhand and Sikkim, and the National Informatics Centre.