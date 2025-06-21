First batch of 33 pilgrims leaves via Sikkim’s Nathula

Darjeeling: The much-awaited Kailash Manasarovar Yatra via Nathula pass in Sikkim, resumed on Friday after a gap of five years. The first batch of pilgrims were officially flagged off at the Nathula Border Gate by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur. The yatra is under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

In his address, Governor Mathur termed the reopening of the route a result of sustained efforts by the Central Government. “I appreciate the efforts of the Sikkim government and local communities in hosting the yatris with warmth and devotion, reflecting the spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava,’” stated the Governor at the flag-off ceremony.

The first group comprises 33 pilgrims and two liaison officers, one each from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation and Commerce & Industries, Government of Sikkim, Tshering Thendup Bhutia, said the resumption of the yatra has brought renewed attention to Sikkim’s potential as a hub for spiritual tourism.

“The Kailash yatra through Nathula is a value addition for Sikkim tourism. People from all over the country will come to know of Sikkim and Nathula. We have left no stones unturned to ensure the comfort, safety and smooth passage of the pilgrims. The Sikkim government has made comprehensive arrangements in coordination with paramilitary forces and other agencies.”

An ITBP officer stated that the pilgrims were in the best of health and spirit. “The final medical tests were held on Friday. They are all fit without any complications,” he added. Pilgrims expressed their gratitude to both the Central and state governments for the hospitality and seamless arrangements, including acclimatisation, lodging, food and medical checks.

“The biggest advantage using the Nathula route is the chance to acclimatise. I have visited Kailash through Nepal and Lhasa routes also but there was hardly any scope of acclimatisation. Through this route we stayed at Gangtok (6000 ft), 17th Mile (12500 ft) and then Sherathang (14300 ft),” stated the wife of Raj Yadav from Delhi. This is the 25th visit of the couple to Mount Kailash.

Following completion of all formalities and security protocols, the pilgrims proceeded through the Nathula Pass and entered the Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) where they were welcomed by Chinese officials.

From Nathula, the route passes through Yatung, Shigatse, Saga, Darchen in TAR following which the pilgrims undertake the Mount Kailash circumambulation (Parikrama). A total of 10 batches are scheduled to undertake the yatra through the Nathula with around 21 days for each batch. The estimated expense for each person is Rs 2.85 lakh. The last batch will depart from Delhi on August 7 and is scheduled to cross through the Nathula into TAR on August 12.