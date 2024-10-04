First 100 days of Rahul Gandhi as LoP: ‘Track record shows he raised a number of issues from Manipur to opposing unjust policies of govt’

NEW DELHI: Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said on Friday that in his first 100 days as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has championed the cause of those affected by the violence in Manipur and opposed unjust government policies, consistently standing up for the marginalised and the oppressed.



In a post on microblogging site X, Pawan Khera said that Rahul Gandhi stood against the violence in Manipur, visiting the state, interacting with delegates, and raising the issue in Parliament.

“Rahul Gandhi opposed the lateral entry of govt. servants, forcing the withdrawal of this move. He defended fair recruitment processes. He challenged the malpractices in government examinations by opposing the NEET paper leak and demanding accountability in entrance tests. Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of loco pilots’ working conditions, highlighting the impact on train safety. Media attention followed, ensuring the issue couldn’t be ignored,’’ Khera said.

Rahul Gandhi opposed the clause in the budget that affected indexation benefits and capital gains tax, successfully forcing the govt. to backtrack.

Gandhi took a bold stand against the ‘Agniveer’ scheme, advocating for a fair recruitment process in the Army. He also raised his pitch on the demand for the much-needed caste census forcing several parties of the ruling alliance to join the chorus.

He stood firm against the Broadcast Bill aimed at stifling independent media voices. The bill was later junked.

“Rahul Gandhi defended India’s secular values, successfully pushing the Waqf Bill to a parliamentary committee for review. He chose to stand with victims of tragic incidents over attending

high-profile events, showing his commitment to common people over politics,’’ Khera said in his post.

In the last 100 days, Gandhi has traveled across the country, listening to the grievances of farmers, laborers, loco pilots, and manual scavengers, ensuring their voices

are heard and their issues are brought to the forefront in Parliament,

making him a true Voice of People, the Congress spokesperson said.