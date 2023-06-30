FIRs registered against Congress workers over poster war in MP

BHOPAL: Congress has come upon dirty politics by pasting objectionable posters featuring Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with PhonePay QR codes on them, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra accused the grand old party.



“In this connection, FIRs have been registered against Congress office bearers in Chhindwada, Burhanpur and Gwalior of the state under relevant sections”, Mishra told Millennium Post over the phone.

“It is a dirty politics of Congress, which has come to the fore, nothing has been left to say after the PhonePay’s tweet. He has come into the politics of ‘character assassination’ at the stage of old age too due to the greediness of power”, Mishra, the spokesperson of the Shivraj Singh cabinet said.

Attacking former CM Kamal Nath, Mishra said: “The public knows everything you are blaming others to hide your corruption made during the 15-month-long previous Congress rule. Shivraj Singh Chouhan is like a moon, do not try to throw mud on him, otherwise, it will return back to the thrower.”

The posters, featuring a QR code and a picture of CM Chouhan with the message, ‘50% Lao, Kaam Karao’ (bring 50 per cent and get the work done) and ‘Accepted Mama’ along with the online payment app, have been pasted on the walls in several cities of the state like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Chhindwara, Burhanpur etc., in the last few days.

Chouhan is known as Mama among the children and his lovers in the state.

Since the Karnataka Assembly polls concluded recently, a poster war is being witnessed between the main political outfits, BJP and Congress, in Madhya Pradesh where the elections are due later this year.

On the basis of CCTV footage, FIRs have been registered against NSUI district president of Chhindwara Ajay Thakur, the city chief Samarth Maida and Atul Sharma, and the Congress office bearers of Burhanpur including Sandeep Jadhav,

The Home Minister said: “On the basis of complaints receive wherever cases will be registered against the offenders.”

“If PhonePay will contact us thenaction will be taken too in this regard”, he said.

Congress claimed the posters campaign is a reaction of common people after the BJP started a ‘poster war’ ahead of the Assembly polls.

Earlier, as such objectionable posters of Congress state chief Nath had surfaced in the state capital Bhopal.