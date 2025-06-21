Firozabad: Suspect in 8-yr-old girl's murder held

FIROZABAD: Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad Police have arrested the prime accused in the killing of an 8-year-old girl who had gone missing from the Narkhi area on June 17.

The accused, Kaushal Kushwaha (19), was wounded in a police shootout while trying to retrieve important evidence and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The girl had disappeared while playing outside her home in the evening, and a complaint of disappearance had been lodged the following day by her maternal uncle at the Narkhi police station.

During the probe, suspicion was raised against a family in the neighbouring village, mainly Kaushal Kushwaha, his brother Manish, their father Arjun Singh, and mother Suman Devi (name changed). All four were arrested for interrogation. Kaushal confessed to the crime and based on his disclosures, the police found the body of the girl.

Kaushal then disclosed that the gold chain of the girl had been concealed close to a petrol pump. When police brought him to the location to retrieve the object, he suddenly opened fire on the police with a country-made pistol that he had concealed at the spot.

During a shoot-out that followed, Kaushal got shot in the leg by the police. Police officers have recovered a .315 bore illegal pistol, a spent cartridge, one live round, and the child's chain from the spot.