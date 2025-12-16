Firm steps towards peace through ‘Poona Margem’: 34 Maoist cadres surrender in Bijapur

Raipur: Another significant success has been achieved in the direction of peace, trust and development in the Bastar region. In Bijapur district, a total 34 Maoist cadres carrying a collective bounty of Rs 84 lakh have renounced the path of violence, expressed faith in the Indian Constitution and decided to return to the mainstream of society.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that this achievement is the result of continuous and concrete efforts being made to make Chhattisgarh Naxal-free, in line with the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the firm resolve of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister said that the state government’s ‘Poona Margem’ policy has proved that dialogue, sensitivity and development are far more effective solutions than violence. This surrender is not merely an act of laying down arms, but a conscious decision to move towards a dignified life, free from fear and confusion.

He said the state government is fully committed to the rehabilitation, security, livelihood support, skill development and social reintegration of all those who surrender, so that they can become self-reliant members of society.

Appealing once again to misguided youth, the Chief Minister urged them to abandon the path of violence, walk hand in hand with democracy and development, and become partners in building the state and the nation.

Chief Minister Sai reiterated that the state government is firmly committed to making Chhattisgarh a state of peace, trust and a bright future. He said this resolve is unwavering. He added that sustained and coordinated efforts at all levels will continue until this goal is fully achieved.