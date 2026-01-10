Firm on working under BJP’s: Praful Patel

Mumbai: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Friday said his party is firm on working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, and ruled out a larger alliance with the Sharad Pawar-led party, with which it has entered into a tie-up for municipal elections in Pune.

The NCP, led by Ajit Pawar and part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) have formed an alliance for the January 15 municipal corporation elections in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Parbhani.

“We are firm on working under BJP’s and Narendra Modi’s leadership. Our alliance is only with the BJP and NDA,” Patel told PTI in an interview.

“We work under Modi’s leadership in Delhi and under the leadership of CM Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra. Not much should be read into these (municipal level) local alliances,” the former Union minister said.