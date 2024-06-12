Firing outside Galaxy Apartments: Mumbai Police record Salman Khan's statement

Mumbai Police on Wednesday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in connection with the incident of firing outside his residence in April, an official said.

Crime branch officials visited the actor's residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Bandra, he said.

Two motorbike-borne men fired multiple rounds outside the building on April 14.

The alleged shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were arrested from Gujarat with police claiming that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the incident.

A total of six persons were arrested in the case. One of them, Anuj Thapan, allegedly hanged himself in police lock-up on May 1.