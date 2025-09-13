Firing outside Disha Patani’s Bareilly home; gangster Goldy Brar claims responsibility

Bareilly: Shots were fired late on Friday outside the ancestral home of Bollywood actor Disha Patani in Bareilly, triggering panic in the neighbourhood. Gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the incident on social media, police said.

According to the screenshots of his message circulating online, Brar stated that the firing was a protest against the alleged comments made by Disha and her sister about two religious figures: Sant Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya. His post contained threats and tagged several alleged associates from his gang, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya stated that police and forensic teams arrived at the scene shortly after the information was received and recovered multiple empty cartridges from outside the house.