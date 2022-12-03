Fire in Mumbai high-rise, nobody injured

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a flat in a 22-storey building in suburban Malad here on Saturday, but there was no report of injury to anyone, a civic official said.



The blaze erupted in the flat located on the third floor of Marina Enclave building in Jankalyan Nagar in Malad around 11 am.

At least four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within 15 minutes, he said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained and further details are awaited, he said.