Fire in Hyderabad building leaves several unconscious

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a building in Guzar House near the historic Charminar on Sunday, leaving several people unconscious, officials said.

According to a Fire department official, they received a call at around 6.30 am and rushed to the spot. Several people were found unconscious and shifted to various hospitals.

An AIMIM legislator who visited the accident spot told reporters that as per initial reports about 20 people were taken to hospitals.