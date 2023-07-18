Fire in battery box of Vande Bharat train

bhopal: A fire broke out in the battery box of a coach of the Vande Bharat train heading from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal to New Delhi on Monday morning, a senior railway official said.

This was the first instance of a fire breaking out in a Vande Bharat Express train.

There were 37 passengers in the affected coach and they were shifted to other coaches immediately. No injury was reported to anyone in the incident, the official said.

The fire was later doused and repairs were conducted. The train resumed its onward journey after remaining halted for more than three hours, the official said.