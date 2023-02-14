Fire detection, prevention system provided in trains & stations: NFR

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken many safety initiatives to further enhance the safety of passenger in trains and stations. There were incidents when the fire broke out from either pantry cars or generator cars of passenger trains causing damages. Such fire has the potential of causing loss of human life and property if not noticed and extinguished timely.

In its endeavour to prevent fire mishaps on trains and stations, NFR has equipped Automatic Fire Detection and Alarm Systems on coaches and stations. State of art fire detection system and auto stoppage system has been installed in 55 AC coaches during April - December. As power cars and pantry cars are more vulnerable to fire, 98 power cars and 38 pantry cars were equipped with the fire detection system in addition to 272 LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) AC coaches till December.