Fire breaks out in food factory in UP's Lucknow, 2 dead

Lucknow: Two people were killed in a fire that broke out at a food factory on Saturday, police said. According to police, they received information about the blaze at around 4:30 pm. A police team with fire tenders reached the spot and initiated relief and rescue operations. "Hrithik, the son of the factory owner, who was present at the site, informed authorities that the factory was used for bakery work but had been closed for about a year. However, welding work was underway at the time of the incident," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Amit Kumawat said.

With the efforts of 15 to 16 vehicles from the local police station and the fire department, including fire brigade units, the blaze was brought under complete control by around 7:00 pm, the ADCP said. Akhilesh (45), owner of the factory, was trapped inside along with another person identified as Abrar (45), he said. They were recovered and rushed to Lokbandhu Hospital for treatment, where doctors pronounced them dead, Kumawat said. Based on the information police received from Hrithik, the fire may have been ignited by the sparks generated during the welding work being conducted inside the closed factory. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway, Kumawat added.