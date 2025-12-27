Fire breaks out at timber market in Bhopal, three hurt

Bhopal: A fire broke out at a timber market in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city in the wee hours of Saturday, gutting a godown and injuring three workers at the facility, an official said.

The blaze erupted at the market on Bharat Talkies Road, and the fire department received the distress call around 2.45 am, the official said.

"More than 24 fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 6 am," Bhopal Municipal Corporation Fire Officer Saurabh Patel told PTI.

He ruled out a short circuit as the cause of the fire.

"According to the godown owner, goods worth Rs 1 crore were destroyed in the blaze," Patel said, adding that 30 water bowsers, two JCBs and a Poclain machine were used to put out the blaze.

Two to three people employed in the godown sustained minor injuries after some bricks fell on them while they were emptying the facility, the official said.