Fire breaks out at rented accommodation in Imphal

Due to a short circuit, a fire broke out around 8 pm in the North AOC area of Imphal. The fire engulfed several houses around a residential locality while residents started vacating with their belongings.

“The fire started in a Kuki house, it is a rented accommodation. So far, the initial cause of the fire is a short circuit, and we cannot name it as an incident of violence,” DGP Rajiv Singh said.

Officials have maintained that it was not a targeted incident but an isolated, mysterious fire. As firemen successfully controlled the fire with the help of local support, few neighbouring houses in the settlement were also engulfed. The state government was quick to deploy Manipur police personnel to the ground and control the crowd that slowly started to gather.

As people from surrounding houses rushed out with their valuables, many watched. As the city remains tense, any act of violence or fire attracts the community immediately.

Soon enough, people started to speculate and “add fuel to the fire” Defence and police personnel assured the residents of support and asked them not to panic.