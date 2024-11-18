Fire at a banquet hall in Howrah, none hurt

Kolkata: Tension spread at Foreshore Road area in Howrah after a fire broke out at a banquet hall on Sunday evening.

Three fire tenders doused the flames after almost two hours.

According to sources on Sunday staff of the decorators were working inside the banquet hall for a ceremony that was scheduled after two days. Around 5:30 pm, they saw flames in a meter box. Immediately police and fire brigade were informed.

Before the fire tenders reached the spot, flames had started spreading. Three fire tenders were pressed into action.

Around 7 pm the fire was doused. No injury was reported.

It is suspected that a short circuit in the meter box might have triggered the fire.