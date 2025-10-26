‘FIR to be registered for fraud in paddy & bajra procurement in Haryana’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the government is committed to purchasing every grain of farmers’ crops.

Both the Central and state governments under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are continuously working in the interest of farmers.

At present, procurement of paddy and bajra crops is underway in the state. However, those attempting to defraud the government under the pretext of procurement will not be spared under any circumstances.

The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting today at the Civil Secretariat to ensure transparency and smooth operations in paddy and bajra procurement. Officers from all concerned departments attended the meeting, with all Deputy Commissioners and Police Superintendents joining online.