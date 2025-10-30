FIR over fake Aadhaar card in Trump’s name in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Police have registered an FIR in Mumbai against unidentified persons after Maharashtra NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar showed the preparation of a fake Aadhaar card in US President Donald Trump’s name and its use to register bogus voters, officials said on Thursday.

Pawar termed the registration of the FIR as “funny” and noted he was just demonstrating how the Aadhaar card system was “flawed” and insisted no forgery was involved in his action. Talking to reporters in Pune, the Opposition MLA on Thursday said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should have called him to seek details and ordered an investigation into the matter. “But after wasting 15 days, all they have done is file a useless FIR,” the NCP (SP) general secretary added.

Pawar, during a press conference on October 16, demonstrated how fake Aadhaar cards were being prepared on a website and used to register bogus voters.

BJP’s social media cell co-convener Dhananjay Wagaskar had watched this content on a YouTube channel, wherein allegations were also made against an office-bearer of his party.

Taking serious cognisance of it, Wagaskar filed a police complaint against the unidentified creator, owner and user of the website and others, a police official said. The complainant claimed a fraudulent act was committed by the political leader that endangered social security by inciting anger and hatred among the public against an “autonomous institution in India” and his party (BJP), as per the FIR.

By creating bogus Aadhaar cards through a bogus website, an attempt was made to mislead and create discord and enmity between two groups in society, he alleged. Based on the complaint, the cyber police here on Tuesday registered a case against two unidentified persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for forgery, identity theft, circulating false information.