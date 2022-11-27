FIR lodged against Hamro Party prez Ajoy Edwards

Darjeeling: Dipen Thakuri, councillor, Ward 2 of the Darjeeling Municipality who had recently crossed over from Hamro Party (HP) to Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) had lodged an FIR against HP President Ajoy Edwards.



This comes on the heels of HP releasing an audio clip of a telephone conversation between an alleged lady councillor belonging to HP and Thakuri in which the male voice is heard making bribe offers and asking the woman to switch over to BGPM. Millennium Post, however, could not independently verify the audio clip. The HP had lodged a complaint against Thakuri on Friday evening. Edwards had threatened to hold a public meeting in Darjeeling on November 27 in which the party would make many more such audio clips public.

On Saturday, Thakuri lodged an FIR against Edwards stating that he is being traumatized by a doctored clip. The clip is inciting the public and could lead to serious consequences including riots.

"The authenticity of the voice recording without any proper verification has been published in the social media, with intent to harm my reputation, knowing them to be false and to such activities Mr. Ajoy Edwards has committed the offence of defamation and as such necessary action may kindly be taken," stated the FIR. The FIR urged that an investigation be launched immediately and that strict legal action be taken. Ajoy Edwards made another audio clip public on Saturday evening. The voice purportedly of councillor Vishnu Malla, who crossed over from HP to BGPM, in the clip states that their plans have been leaked and so he is underground. "I knew of the conspiracy a long time back," wrote Edwards in the social media post. The HP has lined up a "Foundation day programme" at 10:30 am at the Darjeeling Motor stand on Sunday.