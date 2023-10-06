FIR against Nanded govt hosp dean, doctor on culpable homicide charge

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJI NAGAR: Police have registered an FIR against the acting dean and a doctor of a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, where 31 patients died in 48 hours, on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, an official said on Thursday.



The case was lodged against Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital’s acting dean S R Wakode and a head paediatrician, following a complaint by a person in connection with the death of his daughter and her newborn child at the facility, he said.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

As many as 31 deaths, including those of infants, were recorded at the hospital in 48 hours since September 30. Six more deaths were recorded at the facility from October 2 to 3, according to officials.

As per the FIR, 21-year-old pregnant woman Anjali was taken to the hospital at around 8 pm on September 30.

She delivered a baby girl at around 1 am on October 1. Doctors later said the mother and the child were fine, Anjali’s father Kamaji Tompe said in the complaint. Later in the morning, Anjali started bleeding and the baby was also not well, hence doctors asked the family members to get medicines, blood bag and other required items from outside.

When the items were brought, doctors were not present in the ward,

Tompe claimed.