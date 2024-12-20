FIR against govt employee, wife for attacking Marathi family; process to suspend him on: Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said a case has been registered against a state government employee and his wife for attacking a Marathi-speaking family at Kalyan in Thane district and the process to suspend him has been initiated.

The male accused, Akhilesh Shukla, is an employee of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), he said.

The CM was speaking in the legislative council in response to the issue raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab.

In the legislative assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said injustice against Marathi people will not be tolerated and assured a strict action against Shukla.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8.45 pm on December 18, and the accused as well as the victims live on the same floor of a building in Kalyan.

As per the FIR, the victim saw Shukla quarrelling with one of their neighbours over lighting of an incense stick. The victim asked Shukla to maintain peace and not to abuse and insult the entire Marathi-speaking community.

The accused couple got angry on hearing this and beat up the victim and his wife with the help of eight to ten others. They attacked the male victim using some sharp weapon, iron rod, pipes and wooden sticks, and inflicted wounds on his arms, legs and face. The accused also molested his wife and threatened the couple, it added.

The police registered a case against Shukla (48) and his wife Geeta (45) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 189 (2) (3) and (5) (unlawful assembly) and others.

Parab, who raised the issue in the Upper House of the state legislature.

"Shukla insulted and attacked the Marathi family following an argument, in which the victims got injured. Shukla told the victim that he works in Mantralaya and several Marathi staffers clean his office," Parab said.

Such incidents of discrimination against Marathi people by those coming from other states are increasing day by day. Marathi people face attacks during train travel or are denied homes in housing societies on the basis of their food choices, he said.

Incidents of Marathi families being bullied by people from other states have been on the rise in Mumbai, Pune, Kalyan and other parts of the state ever since the BJP came to power, Parab alleged.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir accused the government of not taking any steps to stop such incidents.

"These kind of incidents are increasing day by day. Action should be taken against the accused," he said.

Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap said accused Shukla used derogatory remarks against the Marathi-speaking people.

"How can he show such an attitude?" he asked.

NCP (SP) MLC Shashikant Shinde said an undeclared rule of not allowing non-vegetarian people prevails in the housing societies in Mumbai, and demanded action against those who indulge in such malpractices.

The Opposition raised slogans in the House over the issue and demanded a reply from the chief minister.

CM Fadnavis said accused Akhilesh Shukla and his wife had an argument with the victims and used insulting words against them.

"Shukla is an employee of MTDC. Following the incident, an FIR has been filed against them at the Khadakpada police station in Kalyan," he said.

Shukla will be suspended from the government job, the CM announced.

"No injustice will be done to Marathi people," he said.

On non-vegetarians being denied houses in housing societies, Fadnavis said, "The Constitution has given the right to everyone on what to eat. No one has the right to deny homes to anyone based on their eating habits. This discrimination will not be tolerated and appropriate action will be taken if such complaints are received."

In the assembly, the issue was raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu in the assembly.

He said Shukla, who works as a manager in the MTDC, attacked and abused the Marathi family.

Responding to it, Pawar said, "Injustice against Marathi people will not be tolerated. No matter how well connected this official is in government, I assure you he will be punished."