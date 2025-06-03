Finland to open new honorary consulate in Gujarat

New Delhi: The Embassy of Finland in New Delhi is pleased to announce the opening of a new Honorary Consulate in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on June 9, 2025.

This marks an important milestone in Finland–India relations and underscores Finland’s growing commitment to deepening cooperation with India and Gujarat, with a focus on digitalization, education, sustainability, and innovation.

Kulin Lalbhai, a prominent business leader based in Gujarat, has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of Finland. He will play a key role in advancing economic cooperation and fostering close ties between Finland and Gujarat.

To formally inaugurate the new consulate, Ambassador Kimmo Lähdevirta will travel to Gujarat next week. This visit will include meetings with government officials, industry leaders, corporate executives, and academics. He will be accompanied by a high-level business delegation.

“This is an important moment for Finland–India relations,” said Ambassador Kimmo Lähdevirta. “Gujarat’s leadership in industrial development, sustainability, and digital innovation makes it a natural partner for Finland. The opening of the new Honorary Consulate reflects our commitment to deepening regional collaboration in India.”

Speaking on his appointment, Lalbhai said, “I’m excited to take on this role at a time when there is so much potential for meaningful collaboration between Finland and Gujarat. Both regions share a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and education—and I look forward to helping accelerate our joint efforts in these areas.”