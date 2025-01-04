Find solution to farmers’ issue: Hooda to BJP

chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal is very critical and the BJP government should immediately end the fast by agreeing to his demands and giving up its

stubborn attitude.

Hooda said Dallewal’s life is precious for everyone. “BJP had ended the farmer movement by promising MSP. Farmers are reminding the government of its promise,” he said. “BJP had promised to double the income of farmers by implementing the Swaminathan report, but after coming to power, it forgot its promise.”