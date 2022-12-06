Financial support 'lifeblood' of terrorism, says NSA Doval

New Delhi: The NSAs of India and Central Asian countries on Tuesday called for collective action to deal with use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, terror financing and radicalisation and asserted that Afghanistan must not become a safe haven for terrorist activities.



A joint communication issued at the end of the India-Central Asia meeting of NSAs said it was agreed that connectivity initiatives should be based on principles of transparency, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, in what is seen as a tacit endorsement of New Delhi's views on China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

In his address at the meeting, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said connectivity with Central Asian countries remained a key priority for India and that New Delhi stands ready to cooperate, invest and build connectivity in the region.

On threat of terror groups, he said financial support is the "lifeblood" of terrorism and greater priority should be accorded to counter terror financing.

Describing Central Asia as India's "extended neighbourhood", Doval said New Delhi accords "highest priority" to this region, adding Afghanistan is an important issue "concerning all of us".

The meeting hosted by Doval also emphasised the need for respecting Afghanistan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and urged non-interference in its internal affairs.

The NSAs of India, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in the meeting. Turkmenistan was represented by its ambassador in New Delhi.

The communique said the officials agreed that the expansion of terrorist propaganda, recruitment and fundraising efforts have serious security implications for the region, and therefore, a collective and coordinated response is essential.

"The misuse of new and emerging technologies, arms and drugs trafficking, using terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, abuse of cyber space to spread disinformation and unmanned aerial systems present new challenges in counterterrorism efforts and call for collective action," it said.

The mentioning of cross border terrorism is seen as a reference to Pakistan's support to various terror groups which have been targeting India.

The meeting also strongly called for the early adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism to effectively deal with the menace.

The communique said the NSAs discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security and

stability of the region, reiterating strong support for a "peaceful, stable and secure" Afghanistan.

The security officials also emphasised that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used for "sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts.