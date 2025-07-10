Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to begin 4-day Meghalaya visit from Thursday

Shillong: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will arrive here on Thursday for a four-day visit to Meghalaya and will participate in various events, such as the Northeast Conclave, officials said.

She is expected to arrive in Shillong in the afternoon, they said.

Her visit aims to review development initiatives, promote entrepreneurship, and strengthen engagement with local communities in Meghalaya, the officials said.

During the day, she will inaugurate the Polo Shopping Complex here, and later interact with interns of the Project Monitoring Information System (PMIS).

On July 11, Sitharaman will inaugurate the Northeast Conclave and lay the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) campus at IIM Shillong.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will also attend the programme at IIM Shillong as the guest of honour.

Sitharaman will also visit Shillong Tech Park at Umsawli and inaugurate an exhibition showcasing products of farmers and entrepreneurs at Lariti International Centre.

The minister's itinerary includes a series of development-focused interactions with various stakeholders.

On July 12, she will meet industry leaders at Courtyard Marriott here, followed by interactions with Women Self-Help Groups, 'Lakhpati Didis', and farmer producer organisations (FPOs) in Laitkynsew village.

Later, she will meet beneficiaries of the Payment for Ecosystem Services Programme in Siej village and participate in a public programme at Sohbar village near the Indo-Bangladesh border, also identified as one of the 96 identified Vibrant Villages.

She will visit Ramakrishna Mission School in Sohra on July 13, before leaving the state.