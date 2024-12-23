Finally, Govt heard voice of common man: Raghav Chadha on ‘Udaan Yatri Cafe’ at airports

New Delhi: In a significant victory for air travellers, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s relentless efforts have prompted the Government to address the issue of overpriced food and beverages at airports.

Following Chadha’s advocacy in Parliament, the Government has launched the ‘Udaan Yatri Cafe’ initiative, beginning with Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

This initiative aims to provide affordable food and drink options to passengers, addressing a long-standing concern of exorbitant airport prices.

Expressing his satisfaction with the initiative, Raghav Chadha said, “Finally, the government has heard the voice of the common

man. While the initiative begins with Kolkata Airport, I hope it is extended to all airports nationwide. This will ensure that air travellers don’t have to pay Rs 100-250 for basic items like water, tea, or coffee.”

During the Winter session of Parliament, Chadha had criticised the high prices of basic items like water, tea, and snacks at airports.

His remarks drew attention to the burden placed on passengers, particularly when basic amenities cost upwards of Rs 100.

In response, the Ministry of Civil Aviation introduced the ‘Udaan Yatri Cafe’ at Kolkata Airport as a pilot project, with plans to expand to other airports managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) if successful.

Chadha had previously raised these concerns in Parliament, criticising the high costs passengers had to endure.

“A water bottle costs Rs 100, and tea is priced at Rs 200-250. Can’t the Government establish affordable canteens at airports?” he had asked.

The launch of the ‘Udaan Yatri Cafe’ is expected to provide significant relief to travellers, making air travel more affordable and accessible, especially for the common people who have been burdened by rising costs.