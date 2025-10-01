Final voter list of Patna: 48,15,294 in 14 Assembly constituencies

Patna: The final voter list for all 14 Assembly constituencies of Patna district was officially released under the Election Commission of India’s directive, following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. As per the final voter list, the district has 48,15,294 eligible voters -- 46,51,694 (92.16 per cent) voters from the draft voter list released on August 1, and 1,63,600 voters added in the electoral rolls after August 1. Among 48,15,294 eligible voters, 25,40,363 are male and 22,74,774 are female, and 157 are third-gender voters. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 49,01,176 voters were in the district, including 25,76,433 males, 23,24,570 females, and 173 third-gender voters. Tyagarajan S.M., the District Magistrate cum District Election Officer, explained that the deletions were due to the deaths of registered voters, permanent relocation outside the district or state, and duplication (same person registered at multiple places).

After the final voter list, the highest number of voters is in Digha Assembly constituency, where the total electors are 4,56,448, including 2,38,689 males, 2,17,739 females, and 20 third-gender voters. The lowest voters are in Paliganj Assembly constituency, where 2,83,537 are total voters, including 1,49,721 male voters and 1,33,815 female voters, and one voter is of the third gender. The number of third-gender voters is 157 in the final voter list released on September 30. Kumhrar Assembly constituency in the Patna district has 25 third genders, Patna Sahib has 24, Bankipur has 24, Digha has 20, and the remaining 64 third gender voters are in nine Assembly constituencies. Masaurhi is the only constituency where no voter is registered in this category. The Election Commission of India has also initiated a massive awareness drive in Patna to ensure every eligible citizen’s inclusion in the electoral rolls and to encourage participation in the upcoming elections. The hard and soft copies of the final voter lists are handed over to the representatives of all recognised political parties.