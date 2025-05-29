Final preparations underway for Ram Darbar consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Preparations for the grand Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Darbar at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya have entered their final stage, according to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Secretary Champat Rai. He informed that the religious rituals for the consecration will begin on June 3, culminating in the ceremonial installation of seven idols on June 5.

The idols have already arrived in Ayodhya and have been placed in designated temples within the Ram Mandir complex. In the lead-up to the main event, a grand Kalash Yatra will be taken out from the banks of the Sarayu River to the Ram Mandir on June 2.

“This occasion marks yet another sacred milestone in the continued manifestation of Lord Ram’s divine presence in Ayodhya,” said Champat Rai. “The first floor of the temple will feature sanctums devoted to deities who played key roles in Lord Ram’s life. Every effort is being made to uphold the grandeur and sanctity of the upcoming rituals.”

The consecration will be preceded by an elaborate sequence of Vedic ceremonies. On June 3, the Agni Sthapana (sacred fire installation) will take place, followed by a grand Palki Yatra (palanquin procession) within the temple premises on June 4.

The construction of the Yajna Mandap, which will serve as the central site for the rituals, is scheduled for completion by June 1. A dedicated team of Vedic scholars and workers is currently putting the final touches on the preparations.

The Pran Pratishtha rituals will witness the participation of 101 learned scholars and priests from Ayodhya and Kashi, bringing together traditional Vedic practices and spiritual heritage.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the event on June 5 as the chief guest. Additionally, 20 prominent saints and spiritual leaders, 15 household devotees, and members of the Ram Mandir Trust have been invited to attend the sacred ceremony.

In a related religious observance, a Narmadeshwar Shivling will be installed at the Shiva temple in Kota on May 31, and its Pran Pratishtha will also take place on the same day.