Filmmaker Shyam Benegal cremated with full state honours

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, the pioneer of the parallel cinema movement in Indian cinema in the 1970s and 1980s, was cremated on Tuesday with full state honours and a three-gun salute here.

Benegal, known for films such as “Ankur”, “Mandi”, “Nishant”, and “Junoon”, died on Monday at a hospital here due to chronic kidney disease.

The last rites of the filmmaker, who celebrated his 90th birthday on December 14, were held around 3 pm at Dadar’s Shivaji Park crematorium. His body was wrapped in the national flag and decked with garlands.

Benegal’s cinema contemporaries, colleagues and younger generations of actors and artists accompanied wife Nira and daughter Pia in paying their last respects to the icon, whose movies captured the many realities of India.

Naseeruddin Shah, Rajit Kapoor, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Ila Arun, who starred in many of Benegal’s films, were present to bid adieu to the director. A priest later performed a puja in the memory of the filmmaker.

There are some things which cannot be expressed in words, said a visibly emotional Naseeruddin Shah.

“I think you should try to understand what’s in my heart. Shyam sahab, I owe everything I am and everything I have to him. I really don’t know what else to say,” he told news agency.

Filmmaker Govind Nihalani, who lensed many of Benegal’s films like “Ankur”, “Nishant”, and “Manthan” as a cinematographer, could only muster to say: “I can’t say anything, please.”

Veteran action director Sham Kaushal, who was part of Benegal’s 90th birthday celebration, said the filmmaker was looking forward to life and movies.

According to Kaushal, the team of “Mujib: The Making of a Nation” -- Benegal’s most recent film -- went to surprise the director at his office on his birthday.

“We sang a birthday song for him. He didn’t expect all of this because we never celebrated his birthday when we worked with him for two years on the movie. We talked about the making of ‘Mujib’, he also said he is working on his next movie. It was a memorable day for him and all of us but we didn’t expect it to be the last one,” he told news agency.

Kaushal, who also worked with Benegal in “Bose: The Forgotten Hero” and “Well Done Abba”, said his films were different when it comes to stunts.

“He would narrate the entire action sequence and ask to shoot it in one take with multiple cameras so that it looks organic and maintains the rhythm and story... His passion for movies was intact... He encouraged all of us to pursue our passion and not be deterred by age,” he added.