Film of ‘do shehzade’ already rejected by people: Modi’s dig at Rahul, Akhilesh

Amroha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, saying the shooting of the film “do shehzade ki jodi” is on, but it has already been rejected by people.



“Every time these people seek votes from the people of Uttar Pradesh, they carry a basket of dynasty, corruption, and appeasement. They do not leave any chance to attack our faith,” Modi said, addressing a rally here.

In a veiled attack on Gandhi and Yadav, he said, “The shooting of the film ‘do shehzade ki jodi (a pair of princes)’ is going on. But their film has already been rejected by people.”

Hitting out at Danish Ali, the Congress candidate from Amroha, Modi alleged that he has objections in saying “Bharat Mata ki jai”.

“Will a person, who cannot accept Bharat Mata ki jai, look good in the Indian Parliament? Should such a person be allowed entry into the Indian Parliament?” he asked the gathering.

Slamming the opposition, the Prime Minister said, “The SP and the Congress declined the invitation for the Ram temple’s consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. People hankering for vote banks refused the invitation to the ceremony. Instead, look at those who fought the Babri Masjid case in the Supreme Court but still participated in the consecration ceremony after losing the case.”

Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, attended the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22.

“They are not satisfied even after refusing the invitation, so they abuse the Ram temple and Sanatan Dharma. The SP, for its vote bank, calls Ram bhakts ‘pakhandi’ (hypocrites). Those in the INDIA opposition bloc hate Sanatan Dharma,” Modi said.

The prime minister alleged that when he went under the sea to offer prayers in Gujarat’s Dwarka, where Lord Krishna had gone from Amroha, “the prince of the Congress said there is nothing to pray under the sea. They are rejecting our faith only for their vote banks”.

Hitting out at Akhilesh Yadav as well as Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Modi said, “Those in Bihar, who say they are Yaduvanshi, in Uttar Pradesh, the leader who takes the benefits of being Yaduvanshi, I want to ask them, how can they sit with a party that insults Lord Krishna? How can you have an agreement with them?”

He criticised the Congress, SP, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) governments in Uttar Pradesh in the past for allegedly ignoring farmers, and said those growing sugarcane were given Rs 500 crore annually during the SP’s rule, whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government gave Rs 1,500 crore to them.