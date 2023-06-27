Filipino foreign secy on 4-day visit to India

NEW DELHI: Boosting bilateral cooperation in areas of maritime security, trade and investment, health and tourism will be high on agenda during Filipino Foreign Secretary Enrique A Manalo’s four-day visit to India from Tuesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Manalo’s visit will provide an opportunity to comprehensively review bilateral relations between India and Philippines and to explore ways to further strengthen them.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Manalo will co-chair the fifth meeting of India-Philippines joint commission on bilateral cooperation on June 29. The secretary of foreign affairs of the Philippines is visiting India at the invitation of Jaishankar. The MEA said both sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, defence, security, maritime cooperation, trade, health and tourism. They will also discuss regional and multilateral issues.

Secretary Manalo will also deliver the 42nd Sapru House lecture as a joint project under the MoU signed between the Foreign Service Institute (FSI) of Philippines and the Indian Council of World

Affairs (ICWA).