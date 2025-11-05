File seeking nod to prosecute KTR held up with Guv since two months ago: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Suggesting that BRS and BJP are having a tacit understanding, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has claimed the file seeking nod to prosecute BRS leader K T Rama Rao in the Formula E race case has been held up with the Governor since two months ago. Addressing a campaign rally here on Tuesday night for the November 11 Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll in support of Congress candidate, he asked why the CBI has not registered an FIR in the case related to alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram project built during the previous BRS regime. The top leaders of BJP are trying to "save" BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, he alleged. "KTR collected Rs 50 crores in electoral bonds from a company by giving a contract in the name of Formula E Race. ACB registered a case with evidence and sought the Governor's permission for arrest. The file has been held up with the Governor since two months ago," he said.

The Chief Minister asked BJP leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as to why the Centre is allegedly "not giving permission to to arrest" KCR and Harish Rao (KCR's nephew and irrigation minister in BRS govt) in the Kaleshwaram case and Rama Rao in the Formula E Race case. Is BJP not trying to help BRS win the byelection by sacrificing its own chances, he asked. The reason for it is that the BRS would merge with the BJP in future, he claimed, citing the comments of KCR's daughter and suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha in the past that there was a proposal to merge BRS with BJP. Hitting out at Rama Rao, Revanth Reddy alleged that the former, who denied a rightful share to his sister (Kavitha), is talking about improving the lot of women. Highlighting that Congress candidate Naveen Yadav had earlier contested on behalf of AIMIM, Revanth Reddy urged the leaders of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party to work for the Congress nominee's victory. The AIMIM is extending support to the Congress candidate in the bypoll.