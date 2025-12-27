File property details in time or face action, Centre warns IAS officers

New Delhi: The Centre has directed all Indian Administrative Service officers to submit their annual Immovable Property Return within the stipulated time, warning that failure to do so could invite action, including disciplinary proceedings and denial of promotion, an official communique said.

Under existing rules, IAS officers must file the IPR by January 31 of the following year. The Ministry of Personnel said non-compliance amounts to “good and sufficient reason for, inter alia, the institution of disciplinary proceedings against them.” It added that service rules have been amended to make timely submission of the return mandatory for consideration for appointment to the next level in the pay matrix.

The Department of Personnel and Training introduced online filing of IPRs for IAS officers in January 2017 through the SPARROW module. Referring to the experience since then, the communique stated, “It is indeed a matter of immense satisfaction that the officers are submitting their IPR either electronically or uploading a scanned copy of the manually filled in IPR, over the years.”

The communication, dated December 23, noted that the online module would close automatically after the deadline of January 31, 2026 for returns relating to the calendar year 2025.

All secretaries to the central government and chief secretaries of states have been asked to issue necessary instructions to IAS officers under their charge to ensure timely filing of property details.