File fresh affidavits stating position on withdrawal of appointments’

he Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the School Service Commission (SSC) to file a fresh affidavit stating its position on the withdrawal of appointments of several candidates over alleged illegal recruitment.

The Division Bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Md. Shabbar Rashidi on December 5 directed SSC to take the final decision with regard to the invocation of the withdrawal rule in respect of the individual candidate and file an affidavit.

The Bench on Wednesday observed: “We find from the report that the Commission is yet to take a final decision with regard to the invocation of the Withdrawal Rule in respect of the candidates. In such circumstances, time to comply with the order dated December 5, 2023 is extended.”

Considering the timeline prescribed by the Supreme Court for disposal of the proceedings, the Bench directed SSC to hold a meeting of all the members, physically, on December 15 and file an affidavit. The matter has been listed on December 18.

The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court on direction of SC had formed the Division Bench to hear petitions and appeals relating to the selection of candidates by SSC in the categories of teachers for classes IX to XII, group C and group D staff for the year 2016.