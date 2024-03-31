Fighting big battle against corrupt, won’t be intimidated by attacks: PM

Meerut (UP): On the day the united Opposition gathered and held a huge rally against the ruling BJP-led regime in the national capital’s historic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Prime Minister and BJP’s face of the impending general elections Narendra Modi kicked off his election campaign, addressing a rally in Western Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.



He also set the stage for the highly anticipated Lok Sabha elections, slated from April 19 to June 1, spanning seven phases across India. Emphasizing the significance of the 2024 elections, Prime Minister Modi stated, “These elections are not just about forming a government; they are about sculpting a developed India.”

As the Opposition accused the PM Modi-led government of misusing central agencies to probe hand-picked non-NDA leaders, alleging that “the BJP fears falling short of their target of winning 400 Lok Sabha seats,” Prime Minister Modi responded by aiming the INDI Alliance. He stated, “I am actively combating corruption, which has unsettled certain individuals. While I advocate for eradicating corruption, they advocate for protecting the corrupt.

They believe that I will be intimidated by them. However, for me, ‘My India, My Family.’ I am taking every measure to safeguard my country from corrupt elements.

That’s why numerous prominent corrupt figures are now behind bars. Not even getting bail from Supreme Court.” Meerut is significant as the district is predominantly rice, wheat and sugarcane producers. Further, the recent farmers’ protest intensified silently here in the last month. However, the Prime Minister claimed during his address that he has an ‘old relation’ with Meerut, as he kicked off his erstwhile general elections campaigns from this very parliamentary constituency only, in respectively 2014 and 2019. “With this land of Meerut, I share a special bond. In 2014 and 2019... I began my election campaign from here. Now, the first rally of the 2024 elections is also happening in Meerut,” PM Modi asserted.

PM Modi emphasized the importance of diversifying sugarcane cultivation beyond traditional products like sugar and jaggery, aiming to establish an energy belt across the nation. He highlighted initiatives already underway to produce ethanol from sugarcane, which will fuel cars and contribute to energy sustainability.

“Our primary focus remains on enhancing farmers’ incomes,” he stated. “Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, farmers in Uttar Pradesh have received significant financial assistance. Furthermore, we’re supplying urea to farmers at a highly subsidized rate, costing less than 300 rupees per bag.”