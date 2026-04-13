Fight in TN polls not 4-cornered, only between TVK & DMK: Vijay

Kanyakumari: TVK chief Vijay on Sunday reiterated that the primary battle in the April 23 polls to the Tamil Nadu Assembly will be between the ruling DMK and his party, despite the claims of a four-cornered contest in the state.



“It is not 4-cornered or 40-cornered fight. There are only two sides here: One is TVK, the other is DMK. Do you want an anti-people Stalin government, or Vijay, who loves people? That’s all this election is,” the actor-politician told a massive gathering in Kanyakumari.

The rally, which saw a sea of supporters converge at the venue, also saw Vijay ride a bicycle in the premises, much to the delight of his fans and cadres. Vijay engaged in a cycle ride at his last campaign venue in Karaikudi, too, as an outreach initiative. But it turned chaotic, with people trying to get closer to him. However, in Kanyakumari, the organisers had cordoned off the crowd, letting Vijay ride without stumbling inside the crowd.

While addressing the crowd, the TVK chief unveiled a tech-centric “21st-century good governance” agenda, promising to establish India’s first Ministry of Artificial Intelligence if voted to power.

He proposed an “AI City” and a dedicated AI University to capture a significant share of the global technology economy, which he estimated would contribute USD 1.7 trillion to India by 2035.