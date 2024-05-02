Fight in Himachal is against saleable MLAs: Sukhu

Shimla: Reaching Nadaun—his Assembly constituency in Hamirpur district, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the electoral fight in Himachal Pradesh is primarily aimed to “save democracy” and also seek public mandate against “sallable” MLAs—the Congress rebels now contesting poll as BJP candidates.

A day before he joins the Congress Mandi Candidate Vikramaditya Singh in his campaign, Sukhu launched a scathing attack against former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur who had claimed that the BJP will form the government after the Lok Sabha poll results on June 4 in Himachal Pradesh.

“Let me tell you now, the BJP will get the public’s answer on June 4 for its undemocratic act of attempting to bring down an elected govt by “shopping” MLAs .Because the BJP could not form the government in 2022 as it lost the poll, now the party wanted to grab the power from backdoors,” he said at Nadaun.

He also accused the BJP of constant lies and also creating fears in the minds of the people about the congress government not having a majority or being on its way-out. The Congress’s fight in Himachal is against sellable MLAs and those who kill democracy. All six former Congress MLAs, which the BJP got inducted into the party and also gave them tickets to contest Assembly bypoll will be defeated by the people .