Fight between two ideologies: Rahul Gandhi as his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' enters Haryana

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Haryana on Wednesday with almost all senior party leaders from the state present to receive him. The Yatra entered Haryana from Mundaka border in Nuh. It had crossed over from Rajasthan into Haryana.



While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accompanied the Yatra from his state, it was welcomed in Haryana by senior leaders, including former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Singh Hooda, state party chief Udai Bhan, among others.

The first phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana will conclude on December 23. In the second phase, the yatra will re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6. The Yatra concluded its Rajasthan leg Tuesday after covering a distance of nearly 485 km in 15 days in the party-ruled state.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh before entering Rajasthan on December 4 evening. Addressing people, Rahul Gandhi said that his yatra is not by Congress though the party leaders are walking in it. He said he was opening a shop of love in the market of hatred. "This yatra is of farmers, unemployed, labourers and common man. I learnt a lot in the yatra, which was impossible while travelling in cars and planes. We are here to bridge the gap between you and me, between the rich and poor, between hatred and love, between unemployment and jobs, between aspirations and deliverables," he added.

"This is a fight between two ideologies, one which gives benefits to select few and the other raises people's, farmers, labourers' voice," he added.

"Do not think that this fight is of today or of the 21st century, this fight is thousands of years old. One ideology gives benefits to a select few and the other raises people's, farmers, poor and the voice of labourers," Gandhi said.