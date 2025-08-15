Fight against terrorism: Prez Murmu calls Op Sindoor a landmark event

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday lauded the nation’s decisive response to Pahalgham terrorist attack in Kashmir, highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor and emphasising the country’s unity and growing self-reliance in the defence sector.

In her address to the nation on the eve of 79th Independence Day, the President condemned the “cowardly and utterly inhuman” killing of innocent citizens on holiday, asserting that the armed forces had demonstrated “strategic clarity and technical capability” by destroying terrorist infrastructure across the border.

She described Operation Sindoor as a landmark event in the global fight against terrorism, noting that India’s armed forces “destroyed terrorist hubs across the border” with “steely resolve”.

“I believe Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity’s fight against terrorism,” she said.

The President stressed that the nation’s unity was the most “befitting response” to those who sought to divide it.

She pointed to the multi-party delegations of MPs that reached out to various nations to explain India’s position on cross-border terrorism, a move that showcased the country’s collective resolve.

“...the world has taken note of India’s stance, that we will not be the aggressor, but we will not hesitate to retaliate in defence of our citizens,” she said.

The President also held up Operation Sindoor as a testament to the success of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) mission in the defence sector.

“The outcome has proved that we are on the right path. Our indigenous manufacturing has achieved the critical level that makes us self-sufficient in meeting many of our security requirements. These are landmark achievements in India’s defence history since Independence,” she said.

The President also spoke about the importance of sustained good governance and a “zero tolerance for corruption”.

She invoked Mahatma Gandhi, quoting his statement “corruption and hypocrisy ought not to be inevitable products of democracy” and urged all citizens to “pledge to realise Gandhiji’s ideal and weed out corruption” from the nation.

The President, while referring to the ‘National Handloom Day’ celebration last week, said the day commemorates the ‘Swadeshi Movement’ of 1905, which was later championed by Mahatma Gandhi to promote products made by Indian artisans.