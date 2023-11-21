MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Fifth session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha from November 28-29
Nation

Fifth session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha from November 28-29

BY Mpost Bureau20 Nov 2023 7:18 PM GMT

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Cabinet led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday approved summoning of the fifth Session of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha on November 28-29.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Council of Ministers in its meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister here at his office in Punjab Civil Secretariat- I. The session will start with obituary references on November 28 and the Business for the two days assembly session will be decided by the Business advisory committee soon.

Mpost Bureau

Mpost Bureau


Next Story
Share it
X