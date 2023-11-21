Fifth session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha from November 28-29

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Cabinet led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday approved summoning of the fifth Session of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha on November 28-29.



A decision to this effect was taken by the Council of Ministers in its meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister here at his office in Punjab Civil Secretariat- I. The session will start with obituary references on November 28 and the Business for the two days assembly session will be decided by the Business advisory committee soon.